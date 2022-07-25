Wrath of the Lich King Classic Release Date Announced

Ever since World of Warcraft Classic released in 2019, it has slowly been working its way back up the same release path the MMO took in the past. It was a year ago that Burning Crusade Classic was added to the game, and now there’s been a formal announcement for when the Classic version of the second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, will release.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic will go live for all players with a global release time of Sept. 26 at 3pm PDT.

There is an included trailer to also announce this great news that you can see below. It’s a really pretty trailer.

To help get you to where you want to be in the new (and old) expansion, there will be 50% XP buff for Burning Crusade Classic players leading up to the release of Wrath of the Lich King.

A post on the official World of Warcraft site gives more details of:

The road ahead is icy and fraught with danger. To help you prepare for your adventures in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, players in Burning Crusade Classic will get an experience buff called “Joyous Journeys,” which will increase experience gains by 50%! It’s a great time to finish leveling a character, create a new one, or invite friends to join you in your adventures.

As for Wrath of the Lich King, several new features are outlined for players to experience, or possibly re-experience.

The Grim Frozen North – Heroes will begin their journey in one of two zones in Northrend—Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord—and adventure through some of the most epic vistas and beloved storylines in all of Warcraft before breaching the seat of the Lich King’s power in Icecrown.

– Available to both factions and starting at level 55, Death Knights—World of Warcraft's first hero class—harness the powers of darkness to help combat the evil that threatens Azeroth. While Death Knights are limited to one per server and require a level 55 character on that server to create, in Wrath Classic, we will be bypassing that requirement for a player's first Death Knight.

New Profession—Inscription – This new profession allows players to scribe mystical glyphs that modify the properties of spells and abilities (cooldowns, damage, etc.), and craft powerful trinkets and off-hand items.

Achievements Unlocked – Achievements are coming to WoW Classic, giving players new rewards for their exploits and accomplishments.

Dungeons & Raids – Relive seminal 5-player dungeons like Azjol-Nerub and the Culling of Stratholme, and lay siege to Naxxramas as a 25- or 10-player raid—an update of its original iteration as a 40-player raid in pre-expansion World of Warcraft.

Included With Existing World of Warcraft Subscriptions – As with previous WoW Classic releases, anyone who subscribes to World of Warcraft can also play Wrath of the Lich King Classic at no additional cost.

