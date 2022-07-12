Valorant’s New Sarmad Bundle Introduces Egyptian Themed Skins

Weapon skins in Valorant are a hotly debated topic, especially when it comes to what bundles and specific skins players deem worthy enough to spend their money on. The Prelude to Chaos bundle will be departing the store soon, meaning that the next skin bundle available for purchase will be cycled into the shop, presenting players with a new opportunity to own the newest cosmetic items from Riot.

Furthermore, with patch 5.01 arriving later today, Valorant fans have been eager to see what’s new in the first update to the game in nearly a month. The new Sarmad bundle features skins for the Phantom, Vandal, Frenzy, Spectre, and introduces the first two-handed melee weapon in the game.

The skins bear color palate resemblances to the limited Imperium collection from Valorant’s closed beta for those who remember that far back in the game’s history and the Serenity bundle from the Act three battle pass. Similarly to the aforementioned skins, there are no added VFX or unique kill sounds apart from an additional animation for the melee to spend your Radianite points on.

Currently, there is no official price for each and every piece of the newest skin line to be introduced into the game, but similar collections have been introduced in the past with a 1275 VP price tag for each weapon skin and an elevated price for the melee.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our coverage of the upcoming 5.01 update, which features Phoenix, Yoru, and KAY/O buffs alongside the official release of Pearl and a new smurf detection system in North America.

Related Posts