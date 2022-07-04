Ubisoft Is Shutting Off the Servers for These 15 Games in September 2022

It really is a tragedy to lose access to a whole game like this.

One of the joys in gaming is wanting to wrap yourself in nostalgia and throw on a game from a past console that you used to spend hours on. For some titles, the multiplayer servers still exist. Though, there are 15 Ubisoft games that will be losing their multiplayer access right on Sept. 1.

Ubisoft gives further details about what exactly will be unavailable with the server closures. In most cases, it simply makes multiplayer on online features unavailable. However, in the case of several PC titles, you’ll be losing a little bit more. “Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable.”

For the list below, it only applies to the original releases of these titles, servers for remasters will remain open for the time being. The affected games are on PC, Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii U.

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

The case of Space Junkies is a little unique, “as a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.” Those who want to enjoy the game will have until September when it will become unplayable.

