All the News & Trailers From TapTap Presents 2022: Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, Naraka Bladepoint Mobile, & More

Today, the TapTap presents showcase was hosted, providing new looks and reveals about plenty of upcoming and running games.

Today, the TapTap presents 2022 showcase was hosted, providing new looks and reveals about plenty of upcoming and running games.

Below you can check out all the news and trailers showcased at TapTap Presents 2022, neatly arranged in case you’ve missed the presentation.

Annulus

Indrasoft presented Annulus, a turn-based strategy game set in a dark fantasy world, with pre-registration open now.

Wuthering Waves

Chinese developer Kuro Game revealed i new gameplay of its upcoming game Wuthering Waves, which certainly has a big Genshin Impact vibe.

Torchlight Infinite

XD showcased new characters and settings of its loot-based RPG Torchlight Infinite ahead of the open beta launch in October. Pre-registration is open now.

Etheria Restart

XD also showcased the world premiere trailer of the action-packed, showcasing its colorful cast of characters.

Captain Tsubasa: Ace

We go straight into the most famoyus anime soccer battlefield with Captain Tsubasa: Ace. Pre-registration is available now.

Sword of Convallaria

More from XD comes in the form of the tactics RPG Sword of Convallaria, which boasts music from Final Fantasy Tctics creator Hitoshi Sakimoto. Pre-registration is available now.

Project Stars

Hero Games showcased the sci-fi adventure game Project Stars that certainly comes with plenty of No Man’s Sky vibes.

Heartopia

XD came back to provide a look at the farming and life simulator Heartopia, which has passed 1.2 million registered players.

Koi Remake

We move to the aquatic realm with a game that lets us play literal fish, Koi Remake, which is already available now.

Anno Mutationem

Thinkingstars revealed the mobile version of its beautiful 2D-meets-3D game Anno Mutationem, which will get a beta this winter.

Barbar 2

We go back to fantasy with the 3v3v3 brawler Barbar 2 which will enter beta in some south-east Asian countries in August.

COA

We take a look at COA’s action game with a new trailer showcasing its characters and gameplay. Pre-registrations are open now and the next round of beta is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Flash Party

XD came back again for a look at Flash Party, including its summer event and skins.

Neon Abyss Infinite

A brand new rogue-like game is also coming with Neon Abyss Infinite, and pre-registration available now.

Evolution Eternal

Evolution Eternal prompts you to assemble heroes and fight with auto-battle on tactical battlefields. It will launch ion November.

Unhappy Raccoon

XD prsented Unhappy Raccoon, which is coming in September. It’s a cutesy game with plenty of anthropomorphic heroes that wil fight in intense battles full of randomness.

Go! Go! Muffin

XD also showcased Go! Go! Muffin, an idle RPG which will let you go on cutesy fantasy adventures with friend. Pre-registrayions are open world.

T3 Arena

More from XD comes with the hero shooter, showasing its many characters. A new season is coming on August 4.

Spark Creative Editor

If you want to make your own games, you can take a look at Spark Creative Editor, which is coming “soon.”

Yeager: Hunter Legend

If you’re into monster hunting, here’s a look at Yeager: Hunter Legend, which will have an open beta in Q4 2022.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2.0

Haven’t seen more from XD today? So here’s Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2.0, which showcased the new hero class and more new content in a new trailer.

TABS Mobile

XD (yes, again) and Landfall Games showcased the mobile version of TotallY Accurate Battle Simulator, with pre-registration open now.

Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile

Netease Games 24 Entertainment presented Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile, which also has its pre-registration already open.

Genshin Impact

HoYoverse provided another look at Sumeru, the new region coming with the 3.0 version of the super-popular RPG for mobile and PC Genshin Impact.