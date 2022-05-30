Wuthering Waves Gameplay & Cinematic CG Trailers Look Promising & Very Genshin Impact-Like

Chinese developer Kuro Game revealed its upcoming game Wuthering Waves with a gameplay trailer and a cinematic one.

The gameplay looks quite similar to Genshin Impact, including the visuals, but there appear to be more traversal elements and freedom.

Here’s how the developer describes it:

“Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world game with a high degree of freedom. You wake from your slumber as a Rover, greeted by an expansive new world filled with novel sights and newfangled tech.”

For now, iOS and Android are the only confirmed platforms, but you never know with this kind of game, Other platforms may be announced down the line.

You can watch the trailers below, alongside a description of the story.