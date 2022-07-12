Summer Beach POI Arrives in Fortnite, Pointing to Summer Update Next Week
Map changes are always fun.
Summer is definitely in the air in Fortnite as the Vibin’ theme of the season continues to spread. A new Summer Beach point of interest can be found both on the beach and in the water east of Sanctuary. At the start of the season, the old Loot Lake that got a Chapter 3 Season 3 expansion was the place to party, but now that’s moving more to the other big body of water.
With the new inclusion of floating platforms, notable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX confirms the yearly Fortnite Summer Update will be hitting next Tuesday, July 19 across all platforms. There might even be an Item Shop bundle coming similar to the Summer Legends Pack that is still available with items from Chapter 2 Season 3.
It is currently unknown what sort of form the Summer Update will take in Fortnite, but there have been plenty of hints that the Reality Tree will soon transform Sleepy Sound just as it did Logjam Lumberyard earlier this season. It certainly won’t stop there, as roots are currently headed towards other popular locations as well.
We are just about at the midway point of Chapter 3 Season 3 and we have yet to see some of what was teased in the Collision event with Jonesy and the Foundation going after Geno.
