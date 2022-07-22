Stranger Things Fans Might Have Missed an Obvious Resident Evil Reference

Stranger Things has always been spooky, but season four takes the horror elements of the show to new heights. Indeed, the evil antagonist Vecna’s gruesome killing spree around Hawkins is reminiscent of a quintessential slasher flick, and his appearance is a Freddy Krueger easter egg that isn’t likely to have been lost on many fans of the genre. One reference that might have been, though, is a nod of the hat to one of video gaming’s most celebrated horror franchises: Resident Evil.

Now, if you haven’t finished Stranger Things Season 4 and are sensitive to spoilers, now is the time to leave!

Image source: Netflix

During the show’s finale episode, Steve, Robin, and Annie embark on a quest to destroy Vecna in the Upside Down. It’s a dangerous mission, of course, which is why they first make sure to kit themselves out with various weapons and tactical equipment. When we first see them kitted out in their new gear, Robin and Steve bear a striking resemblance to two of Resident Evil’s most iconic characters: Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield.

Image Source: Capcom

Do you see it now? We can’t be the only ones thinking Robin’s beret and Steve’s waistcoat are a little too similar to be a coincidence. And guess where the pair are headed? To the terrifying Creel House, the eerie gothic-looking manner which also reminds us of the Spencer Mansion from the original Resident Evil game.

Image source: Netflix/Capcom

We’ve not heard anything official from the Netflix team as to whether this was deliberate or planned, but it struck us immediately when watching to the extent that we’re convinced it was. What do you think? Are we reaching or was Netflix alluding to Resident Evil, which, as it happens, is the latest video game franchise the company has spun into an adaptation?

