Star Citizen Passes 4 Million Registered Accounts as New Q&A Video Discusses Upcoming Alpha 3.17.2

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games released a new video about content coming in the next update, while the game passed a relevant milestone in registered accounts.

Specifically, the number of registered accounts just passed 4 million, having reached 4,005,821 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, we should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded. That being said, it’s still definitely a flattering number.

Incidentally, the crowdfunding total is at almost $488 million and it’s currently sitting on $487,953,140.

The video focuses on a Q&A with live director Todd Papy as he discusses a wide variety of topics related to the upcoming update Alpha 3.17.2, which will come soon.

You can watch the video below.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

