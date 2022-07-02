Visual Novel Localizations Aplenty Including Nekopara After & Inupara Announced Sekai Project at Anime Expo

Sekai Project just hosted its panel at anime expo, and had a lot of visual novel news for fans of the genre.

Below you can find all the announcements, their trailers, and official descriptions directly from Sekai Project.

Raspberry Cube

We start with Raspberry Cube, by the creators of Wagamama high spec Madsoft, it’s coming soon to PC via Steam.

“From this day on, I will change.

I will do good for others.

In essence, I’ll aim to do one good deed a day. Due to a certain incident in his past, Azuma Satoru’s mantra is to do good for others. He has returned to the town of Kawae, where he used to live up until his parents divorced. Here, he rescued Kaidou Mikoto, the daughter of a landlord who was being harassed by thugs.

He helped out Kanou Minato, the lone member of the gardening club who cultivated a field by herself.

After school, he helps out part-time with Yuzuki Yuu who works at an understaffed military hobby store. It looks like Satoru’s life around helping otheres is going well.

However, his meeting with Ruri, the class president doesn’t turn out the same way. After crossing paths with her, she appears before him the next day. Perhaps she was here to thank him for doing something? He wondered as he gave chase… Only to find himself waist deep in dirt. Ruri then takes a picture of the silly predicament he found himself in before running away. “Did… I do something to make her hold a grudge against me?” Years after returning to his hometown, Satoru’s life is about to get a little chaotic…”

Hamidashi Creative

We continue with Hamidashi Creative, also from Madsoft, and also coming to PC via Steam soon.

"It's the end of June, and the summer seems to locked in place. Tomohiro Izumi, recognized by himself and those around him as an introvert, is spending another quiet day in his little corner of his classroom… or so he thought. "Congratulations! You've been selected as our next student council president!" The student council president lottery, held on the spur of the moment by the academy. Tomohiro manages to be the one randomly selected thanks to his ridiculous luck! Now the spotlight is suddenly upon him, and as a result, rumors about him begin to circulate. With no way out, Tomohiro relies on his advisor to start gathering allies he can rely on. But none of the candidates his advisor suggests, from his classmate Kano to his underclassman Asumi, and even his little sister Hiyori, are even coming to the campus!? Amidst all of this chaos, even the former president that no one could ever get ahold of, Shio, shows up…!

Tomohiro manages to be the one randomly selected thanks to his ridiculous luck! Now the spotlight is suddenly upon him, and as a result, rumors about him begin to circulate. With no way out, Tomohiro relies on his advisor to start gathering allies he can rely on. But none of the candidates his advisor suggests, from his classmate Kano to his underclassman Asumi, and even his little sister Hiyori, are even coming to the campus!? Amidst all of this chaos, even the former president that no one could ever get ahold of, Shio, shows up…! Is it fate, or is it a foregone conclusion?

The unheard of and unprecedented battles of the “Random Lottery Student Council President” are about to begin!”

Watamari – A Match Made in Heaven Part1

We then move on to Watamari – A Match Made in Heaven Part1 by creator of Ne no Kami: The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Kuroirodoru Yomiji, coming to PC via Steam in 2022.

“Spring. Hoshino Hikari is a new transfer student to the prestigious St. Leanne Girl’s Academy. But she’s no ordinary student, as she’s been sent there as an agent by the “Agency”, who are interested in the secrets hidden within the school. While her transferring in is quite extraordinary, everyone is more interested in the ritual that takes place before the opening ceremonies. During this ritual, some students manifest signs of the zodiac, and then are given an angelic title and a blessing. These students are known as the Angels of the Zodiac, and are given the role of bringing fortune to the student body.

Hikari, who is trying to not stand out in order to root out the school’s secrets, is bestowed with the grace of Virgo during the ceremony and becomes known as “Exousia”. This is of no consequence to Hikari who simply wishes to make friends with the student body as soon as possible to not stand out like a sore thumb. Things don’t go according to plan as she feels a burning sensation on her cheek and is suddenly bestowed with the grace of Virgo and becomes known as Exousia. “But… but… why me…?” What is her connection to the other Zodiac? And what are the secrets hidden within the school?”

Parfait Remake

From Entergram and NekoNyan we get the announcement of Parait Remake, also coming to Steam soon.

“Brick Mall” is a huge shopping center that has been designed with a medieval European town motif.

With the grand opening set to take place in a few months, it’s beginning to be more aggressive in their attempts to lure in popular restaurants. “famille” is a European-style antique coffee shop run by our hero, and his older sister-in-law, Ema.

They lost their previous location due to a fire, and while they’ve been closed they receive an invitation from Brick Mall to open a location there.

Seeing this as a chance to revive their shop, Hitoshi begins to gather the currently scattered staff.

One, then a second returns, but some do not.

Even though things aren’t going exactly to plan, once they’ve gotten to the point where they’re ready to open the shop, they see a sign for the shop directly opposite of them go up.

The name written on the sign is “curio”. It’s a European-style antique coffee shop that has the exact same kind of concept as famille. This makes sense, as famille is sort of based on curio. We don’t stand a chance against the real deal?

As he deals with friends who are against the idea, all Hitoshi can do is try his best, even though he has no real chance of winning, and is short-handed on top of that.

Suddenly, a young lady named Yui appears before him, clad in the shop’s uniform and wanting to work at famille.

Her smile and her heart-catching singing voice make Hitoshi feel like they just might have a fighting chance.

And so as they hold onto a sliver of hope, they finally open the doors to the shop.

For some reason, Hitoshi ends up making a bet against one of the staff at the opposing shop, Rea, about who will have the best profits.

Having done so, he turns to his staff and declares, “Let’s take down curio!”

A Light in the Dark Console Version

Finally, some news for fans on consoles comes in the form of a port of A Light in the Dark by CreSpirit, Storia, and Narrator. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 in Q3 2022. It’s already available on PC via Steam and GoG, but that will also get a voice update later on.

──We cannot choose in this unfair world. Hao-Chen Jiang did not understand what it was when he opened his eyes. Before him was a dim and dreary room that he had not seen before. Trying to get up to turn on the lights, he finds that his arms are tied behind him and that is when he realizes that he’s been kidnapped. It is then that a mysterious girl appears before him and with a look of disdain tells him that he’s been kidnapped and unless his family agrees to pay a ransom he has no chance to escape. But perhaps there is more to this than just money… The rich boy stuck in his never changing daily life…

The fierce girl struggling for survival…

Two people in totally opposite positions in life. During his days of imprisonment, they will learn of a world they were never aware of which will crumble away at their deep-rooted prejudices. In the face of confusion and the choices before them, what will they find…?

Happy Sain†Sheol

Happy Sain†sheol by 122px no Meido is a creepy-ish but cute visual novel that is coming in Q2 2023 for PC via Steam.

This is a story about a group of very ordinary girls. Two thousand years ago, the Pestis Disaster swept through the land, corrupting all living things and making it to difficult to live on the land. For those that still wish to live on this dead land, a temple was established. It was known as Saint Sheol of the Underworld. With the help of a distant relative, I moved to the capital that I had longed to live in, and began work as a trainee priest at Saint Sheol. Every day I endured pain and suffering in this unfamiliar land. On one particular day, when I was in truly dire straits, an angel appeared before me in my dreams. “Don’t worry,” she gently whispered. It was truly a vision that seemed impossible. I knew the face of that angel. Before the looming disaster stood 6 girls. Within the deepest corner of the temple was fear, miracles, love… and lust. Having touched the darkest darkness the world has seen, one must now face the dazzling light. Thus I pose this question.

Whose wings did I see that day?

Nie no Hakoniwa

From Neko Works’ sister brand Chatte Noire, we’re getting the localization of Nie no Hakoniwa, its first game announced all the way back in 2018 when the brand was revealed.

Image source: Chatte Noire via Sekai Project

As you may imagine, this is a darker story compared to the usual fare of Neko Works, mostly knows from Nekopara.

“A long time ago, an outsider appeared before the village of a long-suffering minority. In his possession was a mysterious “box” which was used by the oppressed to rise up and overthrow their oppressors. Years later, that oppressed group formed seven noble houses and grew prosperous. However, House Shiki, which stood first among the Seven Noble Houses did not have a son to succeed the family. In order to have an heir, a young man from outside the village was adopted in to the family. That young man’s name is Yasaka Kuro. He then meets Kiyoko, the eldest daughter of House Shiki. Two people who were born in to and lived completely lives, find themselves drawn to each other. And on the day of their marriage- A nightmare is born.

Nekopara After – La Vraie Familie

Speaking of Neko Works, Sekai Project is also bringing Nekopara After – La Vraie Familie, which is an extra chapter set after Nekopara Volume 4.

The game is still in development in Japan, so there is no information about the western release for now.

Image source: Neko Works via Sekai Project

“Having recognized Minaduki Kashou’s talents in running his patissiere, Beignet felt her role was over. So she closed La Soleil in France and entrusted Fraise, the catgirl she raised, to him. Fraise feels a fondness towards Kashou but becomes bewildered in the face of his 6 catpanions. She turns to Shigure for advice but she too harbors a hidden love for him. Fraise feels that the relationship between siblings is the most important while Shigure feels the happiness of her catgirls is what is most important. Motivated by their desire to make sure the other is able to fulfill their love for Kashou first, the battle between catgirl and girl begins!”

Inupara

We stay in the realm of Neko Works with Inupara: Dogs Paraides, the new visual novel by the popular developer focused on dog girls. The project was originally teased as an April Fool’s prank (when the trailer below was initially released), but it actually became a real thing.

Again, the game is still in development, so we’ll hear more about the localization by Sekai Project at a later time.