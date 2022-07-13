Sega Genesis Mini 2 Announced for North America With Release Date, Partial Game List, & Details

Image Source: Sega

Sega announced that the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is coming to the North American market, releasing day and date with Japan.

The mini-console was originally announced for Japan only last month as “Sega Mega Drive Mini 2,” but today we learn that it will jump across the Pacific Ocean and land on the American shores day and date with the Japanese release, on October 27, 2022.

The console replicates the design of the second model of the Genesis and it features improvement over the original Sega Genesis Mini launched in 2019.

It boasts a line-up of over 50 games like the Japanese version, including titles originally launched on the Sega CD, featuring full-motion video and more.

The box will include one controller, one AC adapter plus USB power cable, and one high-speed HDMI cable.

The three sizes of the console are 120.8mm (W) x 32.3mm (H) x 116.5mm (D).

Below you can check out the packaging and a trailer.

Image Source: Sega

Below you can find the list of games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2 announced so far.

Sonic CD

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

After Burner II

Out Run

Out Runners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

Vectorman 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Brothers

Alien Soldiers

Rainbow Islands Extra

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

