Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Finally Announced for PS4 for the West; Cross-Play with Xbox & PC Confirmed

Sega just announced via press release that Phantasy Online 2: New Genesis will finally come for PS4 in the west.

Sega just announced via press release that Phantasy Online 2: New Genesis will finally come for PS4 in the west.

The release will happen on August 31, 2022, finally opening the game to a new audience after the original western release only happened for Xbox and PC.

Strangely, the Japanese version has always been available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch (via cloud) in Japan. At the moment, there is no word about possible launches of the Switch cloud service in the west.

Players on PS4 will immediately have access to all the content released on Xbox and PC, including the new and snowy Kvaris region and the Waker class that has been revealed this week.

If you’re wondering, full cross-play will be enabled with Xbox and PC, so players on all platforms will be able to play together.

Of course, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be free-to-play on PS4 as it is on other platform, with the optional abundant dosage of available optional microtransactions.

To celebrate the new release, an art exhibition will be hosted at Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles, including concept art, figurines, and more artwork.

The publisher will also have a themed photo booth that promises to transport Anime Expo attendees into the world of PSO2:NGS.

Attendees will also receive a code to redeem in-game items like ARKS Expo shirts, a mag form, an emote, and a sticker.

Below you can check out the key artwork for the PS4 release.