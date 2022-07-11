Monster Hunter Rise’s Kakaru Kumo Naki Long Sword Appears at Real Life Exhibition in Japan

Image source: Capcom

Capcom is collaborating with the Japanese City of Sakai, in Osaka Prefecture for a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak exhibition.

The event is being held until September 4, 2022, as part of the larger Sakai’s Ancient Techniques exhibition. The city has been known for its metalworking and the production of swords, guns, and weaponry in ancient times, with the tradition now translated into the production of cutlery.

The centerpiece of the exhibition will be a real-world reproduction of the Kakaru Kumo Naki long sword in full size (the blade is about 2.2 meters or 7.2 feet long), but there will also be plenty of artwork from Subreak available to enjoy.

The admission fee for the whole exhibition (including Monster Hunter) will be 800 yen for adults, 600 for high school students, and 300 for junior high school students or younger.

The first 10,000 visitors will also get a special Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sticker as a bonus.

Speaking of stickers, the local Hankai Tramway will have a special tram with a Monster Hunter livery, as you can see in the gallery below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is currently available for Nintendo Switch and PC. You can learn more about it by reading our review.