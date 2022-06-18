Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Gets Wacky Japanese Commercials Starring Yuki Yamata and ZAZY

The release of Monster Hunter Rise’s large expansion Sunbreak is coming close and Capcom is ramping up promotion in Japan.

The release of Monster Hunter Rise’s large expansion Sunbreak is coming close and Capcom is ramping up promotion in Japan.

The developer is airing a series of TV commercials starring popular local actor Yuki Yamada, made famous by his debut role in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger and then star of many shows and films including High & Low and Tokyo Revengers.

The commercials also feature comedian ZAZY, and they’re wacky.

They’re set in a filming set where Yamada-san is so excited to play Sunbreak that he shouts the names of various monsters. Yet, when ZAZY appears in his iconic pink costume with wings, Yamada-san is reminded of Malzeno and more shouting ensues.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, Malzeno is the new Elder Dragon introduced in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

On top of these two commercials, we also get a making-of video, and two more ads that are more traditional, showing gameplay and cutscenes.

You can check them all out below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022, for both Switch and PC. A demo has already been made available for both platforms.