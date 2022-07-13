Monica or Lily? Test Your Friends & How I Met Your Mother Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

While both Friends and How I Met Your Mother’s original runs officially ended way back in 2004 and 2014 respectively, it’s safe to say that both TV shows have left a big ol’ hole in our hearts.

Indeed, even following the recent Friends: The Reunion one-off special and How I Met Your Father spin-off series, there’s still clearly an appetite for lighthearted sitcoms that emphasize friendship, humor, romance, and poignantly handled drama.

In order to celebrate the sheer resonance of both beloved TV shows, we thought we’d combine them both into a fun and breezy quiz. All you need to do is identify who said what. Was it the kind and caring perfectionist, Monica Bing? Or was it the kind and caring artist, Lily Aldrin? You decide.

So, without further ado, avoid the cockamouse, prepare to “PIVOT!” and make sure to strap yourselves in as little Harmonica describes erogenous zones in painstaking detail. Can you identify who said what in all these Monica Bing and Lily Aldrin quotes? Good luck!

Monica or Lily? Test Your Friends & How I Met Your Mother Quote Knowledge "You're supposed to double the tax, not double the tax of Romania." Monica Lily "Where's the poop?" Monica Lily "They don't know that we know that they know." Monica Lily "It's just... eventually we're all gonna move on. It's called growing up." Monica Lily "Welcome to the real world! It sucks. You're gonna love it!" Monica Lily "If I am harsh with you, it's only because you're doing it wrong." Monica Lily "That's love, b*tch!" Monica Lily "If you're too afraid to be in a relationship, then don't be in one." Monica Lily "Having a heart attack is nature's way of telling you to slow down." Monica Lily "In marriage, being right is less important than being supportive. Remember: Happy wife equals happy life." Lily Monica "I don't need objectivity. You're my best friend, I just need your support." Monica Lily "I really think I might kill someone tonight." Lily Monica "By the way, how did that feel, losing to a girl?" Lily Monica "Definitions are important." Lily Monica Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Cobra Kai, Jack Black, Tom Cruise, Better Call Saul, Letterkenny, Naruto, Valorant, Lord of the Rings, Ewan McGregor, Alien, Terminator 2, Aliens, The Thing, The Shining, The Big Bang Theory, and even one on iconic horror movies.

Image Sources: CBS and NBC (via Valkirias, and Today)

Related Posts