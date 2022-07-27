Life is Strange: True Colors Getting Novel Prequel Featuring Steph

This is pretty cool, maybe it will lead to more Life is Strange books.

You read that right, a novel is coming based off of Life is Strange: True Colors character Steph. The book will be called Steph’s Story and will serve as a prequel to Life is Strange: True Colors, telling the story about her time touring with bandmate Izzie.

The novel is set to release in March 21, 2023 from author Rosiee Thor and publisher Titan Books, so keep an eye out for it. This new novel will be the first time that Life is Strange has translated to a different type of media, but it might be a sign of things to come.

The official announcement was made in a Tweet by the official Life is Strange Twitter Account.

We're delighted to announce the first official #LifeIsStrange prose novel, 'Steph's Story', is coming March 21, 2023 from @titanbooks! Written by @rosieethor, it delves into Steph's life on the road with bandmate Izzie. Look for the synopsis and pre-order details soon! pic.twitter.com/uFNIYcJgy3 — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) July 27, 2022

If you’ll remember, Steph’s background was also fleshed out a little more in the Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC for True Colors.

There is currently no word from series developer Dontnod on when the next Life is Strange game might be coming out or what story it might follow.

Twinfinite reviewed of Life is Strange: True Colors and we gave it a 4.5, writing:

Life Is Strange: True Colors is right up there as one of the best games in the series, if not the outright best. Its characters are interestingly complex and believable, the writing is strong — albeit a bit clichéd in true Life Is Strange fashion — and its more sinister narrative has plenty of twists and turns that’ll keep you hooked.

The Steph’s Story novel from author Rosiee Thor and publisher Titan Books will be released on March 21, 2023. It is currently unknown where it will be available to purchase. We will be sure to let you know when we have more information.

Related Posts