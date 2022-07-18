How well do you know The Big Bang Theory’s resident ladies’ man, Howard Wolowitz?

Wazzup, nerdizzles! Yes, he can be incredibly obnoxious — we know — but he’s also kind of loveably charming in his own hopelessly romantic way. Who are we talking about exactly? That’s right, the one and only Howard Wolowitz.

In today’s Twinfinite trivia quiz, we’ll be centering our crosshairs on The Big Bang Theory‘s resident ladies’ man, Howie. Indeed, all you need to do is finish these famous Howard Wolowitz quotes with the correct words, and you’re golden. Couldn’t be easier, right? Well, in order to separate the wheat from the chaff, some of them are actually pretty darn tricky. You’ve been warned!

So, without further ado, grab your bag of magic tricks and throw on your tightest pair of skinny jeans as we journey back to The Big Bang Theory in Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz. Can you finish these Howard Wolowitz quotes? Let’s go!

Can You Finish These Howard Wolowitz Quotes? Test Your Big Bang Theory Knowledge in This Quiz "Love is not a sprint, it's a marathon, a relentless pursuit that only ends when she falls into your arms -- or hit you with... A right hook A taser A restraining order The pepper spray "760 degrees celsius. The approximate temperature of..." My salsa instructor on her hen do The supermodel behind the counter The young lady in the front row Penny in a bikini "Yes, Koothrappali's going to wet himself, I'm gonna throw up, Sheldon's gonna [?????] and you're going to die. Shall we synchronize our watches?" Hide up in a tree Have a panic attack Surrender Run away "You got her to have sex with you. Obviously your superpower is..." Mind reading Brainwashing Shapeshifting Animal magnetism "My mother calls me every day at work to see if I had..." A healthy lunch My two litres of fluids A healthy bowel movement My five-a-day "Penny, let me take this opportunity to point out that you are looking particularly [?????] today." Dazzling Exquisite Out of this world Ravishing "I could also be the engineer who builds the [?????] that kills Sheldon." Slingshot Laser-guided missile Crossbow Cannon "Fine, he can have it back -- as long as he promises to make me [?????] in his next movie." A Hobbit An Elf An Ent An Orc "What, I'm not hot enough for...?" Scarlett Johansson Jennifer Aniston Angelina Jolie Halle Berry "I believe, one day, Sheldon will eat an enormous amount of Thai food and..." Hibernate for the winter Hang upside down and spin himself into a cocoon Split into two Sheldons Migrate east to find another Sheldon Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: CBS (via Screen Rant and Elcomercio)

