Can You Finish These Howard Wolowitz Quotes? Test Your Big Bang Theory Knowledge in This Quiz

Howard Wolowitz Quotes quiz
Can You Finish These Howard Wolowitz Quotes? Test Your Big Bang Theory Knowledge in This Quiz

How well do you know The Big Bang Theory’s resident ladies’ man, Howard Wolowitz?

Wazzup, nerdizzles! Yes, he can be incredibly obnoxious — we know — but he’s also kind of loveably charming in his own hopelessly romantic way. Who are we talking about exactly? That’s right, the one and only Howard Wolowitz.

In today’s Twinfinite trivia quiz, we’ll be centering our crosshairs on The Big Bang Theory‘s resident ladies’ man, Howie. Indeed, all you need to do is finish these famous Howard Wolowitz quotes with the correct words, and you’re golden. Couldn’t be easier, right? Well, in order to separate the wheat from the chaff, some of them are actually pretty darn tricky. You’ve been warned!

So, without further ado, grab your bag of magic tricks and throw on your tightest pair of skinny jeans as we journey back to The Big Bang Theory in Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz. Can you finish these Howard Wolowitz quotes? Let’s go!

Can You Finish These Howard Wolowitz Quotes? Test Your Big Bang Theory Knowledge in This Quiz

"Love is not a sprint, it's a marathon, a relentless pursuit that only ends when she falls into your arms -- or hit you with...
"760 degrees celsius. The approximate temperature of..."
"Yes, Koothrappali's going to wet himself, I'm gonna throw up, Sheldon's gonna [?????] and you're going to die. Shall we synchronize our watches?"
"You got her to have sex with you. Obviously your superpower is..."
"My mother calls me every day at work to see if I had..."
"Penny, let me take this opportunity to point out that you are looking particularly [?????] today."
"I could also be the engineer who builds the [?????] that kills Sheldon."
"Fine, he can have it back -- as long as he promises to make me [?????] in his next movie."
"What, I'm not hot enough for...?"
"I believe, one day, Sheldon will eat an enormous amount of Thai food and..."

Image Sources: CBS (via Screen Rant and Elcomercio)

