Gwent: Rogue Mage Turns the Card Game Into a Deckbuilding Roguelike

You read that right, the usually multiplayer card game Gwent is has now been turned into a single player deckbuilding roguelike. Gwent: Rogue Mage is out today and considered a “single-player expansion” to Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Rogue Mage is fully standalone and doesn’t require owning the original game.

The press release cites this reason as “due to its extensive scope and single-player nature, Rogue Mage is distributed separately from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.” Seeing as Rogue Mage does offer a fully single-player experience, it doesn’t require an internet connection. For those who would like to play Rogue Mage on differently platforms, “players can also utilize cross-saves, allowing them to transfer their progress across all supported platforms when logged in via a GOG account.”

As for setting, Rogue Mage takes place “hundreds of years” before the Witcher games, when there were deadly monsters everywhere but not yet any Witchers. Players will control the mage Alzur, and his companion Lily as they “embark on a dangerous quest to create a living weapon that will eradicate the monster threat once and for all.”

Gwent: Rogue Mage is available for PC on Steam and GOG as well as iOS and Android devices. The game is $9.99 on all platforms, but Steam and GOG offer a digital deluxe edition for $19.99 that includes:

The Official Soundtrack.

3 alternative looks for Alzur to use in your playthrough

Multiplayer bonuses for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Yamurlak Board

4x GWENT: Rogue Mage Cardbacks

“First Witcher” Title

5x Ultimate Premium Kegs

It is possible this purchase is available on mobile devices, but there’s no indication of it on the Google Play store page.

