Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game by Square Enix Gets New Trailers & Gameplay Aplenty

Square Enix released new trailers of its upcoming Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game, while also showing gameplay.

The trailers, like the two we saw earlier this week, focus on the cast of characters that will populate the game, including plenty of familiar faces.

During a dedicated livestream the developer also showcased plenty of gameplay including JRPG-style battles and the gacha.

The game is launching in Japan really soon, on August 4, and it has recently passed one million pre-registrations.

You can check out the videos below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, the Fullmetal Alchemist manga by Hiromu Arakawa debuted in 2001 and also sparked several anime productions, a light novel series, and a live-action film. The manga itself has sold 80 million copies worldwide.

At the moment, a western release has not been announced, but it’s worth mentioning that Square Enix has been quite proactive in publishing its mobile games in the west lately, so a localization is not impossible. It’ll likely be a matter of licensing and the same will likely apply to the other anime mobile game Square Enix just released in Japan, The Irregular at Magic High School: Reloaded Memory.

We’ll have to wait and see if Square Enix makes localization announcements for either game or both, but for now, we simply don’t know.