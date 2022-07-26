Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game by Square Enix Gets New Trailers Showing Familiar Characters

Image Source: Square Enix

Square Enix released two new trailers of its upcoming FullMetal Alchemist Mobile game, showing plenty of familiar characters in action.

The trailers focus on showcasing quick scenes with characters that fans of the manga and anime will be very familiar with.

We see Edward and Alphonse Elric, Winry Rockbell, Izumi Curtis, Sig Curtis, Roy Mustang, Riza Hawkeye, Jean Havoc, Heymans Breda, Vato Falman, and Kain Fuery.

You can check them out below.

If you want to see gameplay, you can find it in the previous trailer, while another showcases anime-style cutscenes.

The game, which is simply named “Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile,” will be released in just a few days in Japan, on July 29.

If you’re unfamiliar with the franchise, the Fullmetal Alchemist manga by Hiromu Arakawa debuted in 2001 and also sparked several anime productions, a light novel series, and a live-action film. The manga itself has sold 80 million copies worldwide.

At the moment, a western release has not been announced, but it’s worth mentioning that Square Enix has been quite proactive in publishing its mobile games in the west lately, so a localization is not impossible. It’ll likely be a matter of licensing and the same will likely apply to the other anime mobile game Square Enix just released in Japan, The Irregular at Magic High School: Reloaded Memory.

We’ll have to wait and see if Square Enix makes localization announcements for either game or both, but for now, we simply don’t know.