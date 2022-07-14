Free Army of Darkness Update Descends Upon Evil Dead: The Game

The surprise that was Saber Interactive’s Evil Dead: The Game just keeps getting better. A new “Army of Darkness” update has now arrived for free, transporting players to the new map of Castle Kandar, together with two new weapons, new premium cosmetics, and an interesting single-player Exploration mode.

For fans of the movie franchise, the Army of Darkness map will bring back plenty of memories. From Castle Kandar itself to other locales like the Windmill, the Arthurian Outpost, Fort Gort and the Castle Kandar Keep, there is much to marvel at as you try to either survive or end it all in the game.

The new Exploration mode is perfect if you wish to experience any of the maps in the game without stress. Free roam across the vast locations to better understand the various maps, and you can even bash in the head of a Deadite or two.

The Evil Dead: The Game update also adds the slow and powerful Mace and the Explosive Crossbow to players’ arsenal, providing more options up close as well as from afar.

As for cosmetics, there are two new Ash outfits to purchase: the S-Mart Employee Outfit and Gallant Knight Outfit go for $2.99 each. For those looking for more, the Medieval Bundle, which includes Henry The Red’s Scottish Vibe Outfit, Lord Arthur’s Battle Prep Outfit, and the Gilded Attire costume pack for the Necromancer Demon army, is available for $7.99 or as part of Season Pass 1.

You can check out the trailer for the update below:

If you are eager to be a part of the Army of Darkness but are looking for some help in Evil Dead: The Game, be sure to check out how Spirit Points work in the game, learn more about upgrading character stats, or understand the Fear Meter better.

