Fortnite Galaxy Cup Returns This Weekend

While Fortnite hosts plenty of competitions for top players to earn cosmetics, they are typically available on any platform. The Fortnite Galaxy Cups are a little different and are only available to Fortnite players willing to brave competing on their Android mobile devices. Yep, if you want to take part in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3 this weekend, you have to have an Android device.

(If you’re unsure how to get Fortnite on your phone, our guide on bot lobbies walks you through the steps.)

As always, if you want to take part, the Epic Games account you use for Fortnite must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled and verified

Those taking part in the event who score highest in each region will earn the Khari (Galaxy Evolved) Outfit and Truth’s Quiver Back Bling. There aren’t only rewards for the best, either. Anyone who gets at least eight points will be awarded the Galaxy Creation Spray.

For those curious about the points breakdown:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th – 15th: 11 points

16th – 20th: 9 points

21st – 25th: 7 points

26th – 30th: 5 points

31st – 35th: 4 points

36th – 40th: 3 points

41st – 50th: 2 points

51st – 75th: 1 point

Every elimination during the event is worth a single point, so if you simply get eight eliminations, you automatically earn the spray, regardless of placements.

You can find all the information over here.

