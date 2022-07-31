Fate/EXTRA Record Remake Gets New Trailer Showing Familiar Characters in Action

Image Source: Type-Moon

Today Type-Moon revealed a trailer for the upcoming Fate/EXTRA Remake Fate/EXTRA Record, showing that the promising project is still alive.

The trailer showcased several well-known characters from the Fate series including Nero Claudius, Rin Tohsaka, Rani VIII, Shinji Matou, Rin Tohsaka, Leonardo B. Harwey, Cú Chulainn, Francis Drake, and Robin Hood.

We get to see mostly cutscenes, accompanied by small glimpses of gameplay. It certainly looks good with its shiny new coat of paint.

At the moment, the game still doesn’t have announced platforms or a release window, but you can watch the trailer and see what it looks like below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fate/EXTRA Record, it’s a remake for modern platforms of the classic JRPG Fate/EXTRA, originally released for PSP in July 22, 2010, and very well-loved by fans of the franchise.

It’s currently in development at Type-Moon Studio BB, and it has been announced all the way back in July 2020 including a sizable gameplay reveal, followed by another trailer.

Since then, Type-Moon has been fairly quiet about the project, so it’s nice to see that it’s still going, even if information remains scarce.

With Tokyo Game Show coming soon, perhaps we can expect more information soon. Of course, you can expect to read all about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Type-Moon reveals more about the game.