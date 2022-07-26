Dislyte Origami Love Update Announced, Adds 2 New Legendary Espers Thanatos & Chiyou

Death’s a bitch, and nowhere is that clear than in the latest trailer for Dislyte‘s newly announced update, Origami Love.

As expected, the new update will add three new Espers to the roster, whose silhouettes were teased in a tweet yesterday. However, unlike previous updates, Origami Love introduces two new Legendary Espers to the mix instead of just one. You can check out the trailer down below:

We’ll be getting Thanatos, known in-game as Ophelia, as well as Chiyou as our new 5-star Espers. Ophelia is Wind-attuned, while Chiyou is Shimmer-attuned, so players’ chances of summoning him will be considerably lower than the other 5-stars. We’re also getting Gullveig, AKA Alice, who’s a 4-star Shimmer-attuned Esper. As the only new 4-star character, we might get her as an unlockable freebie, but there are no details on that yet.

Aside from that, the trailer also teased a new Esper Feud event, which seems to allow for further Relic customization. The Bloody Hunt update introduced Desolate Lands, which was an endgame mode that allowed players to enhance select sub-stats on their Relics. Esper Feud seems to let players reroll a Relic’s main stat, which could be huge.

Dislyte is now available on mobile devices.

Related Posts