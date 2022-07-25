Dislyte Teases 3 New Espers for Next Update, Including a New Scythe User

The Bloody Hunt event is still underway in Dislyte, with new missions and opportunities to pull for the new Flow-attuned Esper, Zora. However, Lilith Games isn’t wasting any time as they’ve already put out a teaser for the next update in the game.

Details are scant, but it looks like Dislyte’s next update will introduce another three Espers to the game. It’s likely that we’ll get two 4-stars and one 5-star like with the Bloody Hunt event, and hopefully one of them will be given out for free, like Ullr and Meredith. You can check out the teaser tweet down below, showing off the new Esper silhouettes.

Myth Quiz: Guess Who’s Next!



Hello Espers,

Our next update will bring 3 new Espers into Dislyte!

Below are their shadows, along with some clues about which mythology their related deity belongs to. Shoot us your guesses regarding the 3 deities in the comments!#Dislyte pic.twitter.com/ZYkGA2IF9w — Dislyte (@dislyte) July 24, 2022

It’s worth noting that one of the silhouettes seems to reveal a new scythe user in Dislyte, which serves as a significant clue as to who we could be getting next. It might very well be yet another figure from Greek mythology, such as Thanatos or Ophelia. Our money’s on Thanatos, though, as the scythe is more in line with his brand.

Either way, we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way. Dislyte is now available on mobile devices.

