Digimon Survive Gameplay Trailer Shows Choices, Battles, & Digivolution

Today Bandai Namco released a brand new gameplay trailer of its upcoming JRPG Digimon Survive, which is coming later this month.

The trailer showcases the way conversation choices will influence the branching story and even the evolutions of our Digimon.

You can also converse with enemies and the correct answers may convert them to your cause.

We then get to see battle gameplay including the ability to use training items, positional attacks, and more.

Last, but not least, we take a look at Digivolution.

You can enjoy the trailer below.

Digimon Survive will release for PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 29, 2022.

Digimon Survive is the latest entry of the popular Digimon Series, which debuted in 1999 on the original PlayStation with Digimon World. It has since generated a ton more games including the Digimon Story sub-series and tons of spin-offs.

This time around, the game is a hybrid between a branching visual novel and a tactics JRPG.