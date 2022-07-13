Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan Pack Teased by BeHaviour
Dead by Daylight meets Attack on Titan.
Dead by Daylight is getting an official Attack on Titan crossover, featuring new skins for both the heroes and villains alike. The news came by way of a tweet earlier today from the official Dead by Daylight account.
In the tweet below, we’re given a tease for the collaboration, which features the Armored Titan peaking through a window. The question now begs, when are we getting this crossover?
When Does Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan Pack Come Out?
At the moment, there is no release date for the Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan pack. All we know for sure is that it is coming. Interestingly enough, this crossover has been teased for a while now, with concept art of the announcement possibly even leaking.
What Does Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan Pack Include?
According to some previously leaked info, the Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan collaboration pack is set to include the following skins:
- Dwight as Eren Yaeger
- Zarina as Hange Zoë
- Oni as Armored Titan
This rumor came about after BeHaviour Ineteractives’s 6th Anniversary livestream, where it was also stated that 10 different skins in total will eventually make up the pack. At the moment we only know the three listed above, but we will be sure to update this article accordingly when more are released.
