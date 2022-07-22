Azur Lane Reveals New Major Event With Plenty of Italian Shipgirls and More

Image Source: Yostar

Today Yostar hosted one of its traditional livestreams from Japan presenting the next major event coming to Azur Lane.

The event, titled “The Eagle’s Ballad” will focus on shipgirls belonging to the Italian-flavored Sardegna Empire. It starts on July 28 and ends on August 11.

The new shipgirls are as follows:

SSR Submarine Leonardo da Vinci

SSR Battleship Roma

SSR Light Cruiser Giuseppe Garibaldi

SR Destroyer Alfredo Oriani

SR Heavy Cruiser Bolzano

SR Destroyer Emanuele Pessagno

Giuseppe Garibaldi and Emanuele Pessagno will be the two shipgirls that you can acquire with points and through the event shop without having to go through the gacha. For the rest, you’ll need the usual luck.

A bunch of skins inspired by ballet and dancing will come for Roma (Live2D), Leonardo da Vinci, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Alfredo Oriani, Bolzano, Mikuma, Kumano, and San Francisco. Taihou is also getting a new schoolgirl Live2D skin, which you can see in action below.

Yes, Taihou gets lots of skins. That’s just how Taihou is.

You’ll be able to try Roma, Taihou, and Giuseppe Garibaldi’s skins for free since they will be rentable.

We also get the reveal of Trento Meta and the Cruise Pass skin for Kitakaze, on top of upcoming race queen skins for Shinano and Baltimore.

You can see all of the relevant images below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Azur Lane, it’s is a free-to-play mobile horizontal scrolling shooter/RPG hybrid currently available for iOS and Android.

We also know that a new console game following Azur Lane Crosswave is in development at Compile Heart, even if no further information has been shared at the moment.