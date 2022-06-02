Final Fantasy XVI Gets Summer 2023 Release Window & Spectacular New Trailer

Today, during the latest State of Play broadcast, Square Enix revealed a brand new trailer of Final Fantasy XVI.

The trailer showcased plenty of cutscenes and also a look at gameplay, providing a new glimpse at many characters that will appear, alongside well come summon.

When does Final Fantasy XVI come out?

While we did not get a precise release date for Final Fantasy XIV, we now know that the release window is in the summer of 2023, which means about a year away.

Final Fantasy XVI will release for PS5 and PC. The PS5 console exclusivity has been explicitly described as temporary when the game was originally announced.

