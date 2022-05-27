PlayStation Announces Next State of Play Broadcast for Next Week

Sony has today announced that it’s next State of Play livestream will take place next week on Thursday June, 2 and will provide nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates of upcoming PlayStation titles.

The news comes via PlayStation Blog, which details that the livestream will include reveals from Sony’s third-party partners, and will also showcase ‘several games in development for PlayStation VR2,’ the upcoming virtual reality headset that’ll work as a peripheral for the PS5 and is set to release sometime this year.

Fans can tune into the announcement over on Twitch or on YouTube at 3pm PT/ 6pm ET/ 11pm BST. Exactly what games will be included in the livestream outside of those for PlayStation VR2 remains to be seen.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

While the State of Play broadcast is conveniently scheduled for the beginning of June, which is commonly associated with summer showcase events (read: E3 showcases), it’s unlikely that this will be the company’s big blockbuster blowout. PlayStation Showcase events are the longer livestreams often jam-packed with the biggest and most exciting announcements the publisher and its first-party developers have to offer.

Last year, Sony waited until September to broadcast its big PlayStation Showcase event. It has not yet announced the date for this year’s Showcase.

What would you like to see at next week’s State of Play broadcast? Any VR games you’re desperate to see announced? Let us know down in the comments below.

Related Posts