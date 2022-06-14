Victoria 3 Gets New Video About Elections, Political Parties, Unification, & More

Today Paradox Interactive released another extensive video featuring an update about the upcoming strategy game, Victoria 3.

We start with taking a look at elections and the distribution of power, which lets you basically determine how your nation will be run.

This also includes mechanics for election campaigns, events, and the legitimacy of development. You can also defy the result of elections if you so wish, at your own risk.

Of course, you can’t have elections without political parties (or you can, but it’s messy), and those have plenty of complex mechanics that simulate how they work.

The next topic is conversion and assimilation. The game simulates religion and culture and there are features that deal with concepts like discrimination and inclusiveness.

Rulers can decide to be more or less inclusive toward a certain part of the population, while the population itself can be assimilated or converted.

Another important concept in a nation simulation is unification, which let you or the AI form countries that aren’t present at the beginning of the game.

You can check out the video below.

Victoria 3 has been announced back in May 2021, and it’s coming at some unspecified point in the future for PC via Steam, Game Pass (for PC), and Paradox’s own store.

