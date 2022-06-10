Valorant Agent Fade Gets a Riot Montage Featuring Impressive Ranked Clips

Fade is Valorant’s latest Agent having launched a month or so ago, and this week Riot Games has been celebrating her arrival with some cool content that features input from the Valorant community. First, there was the awesome fan beat trailer, and today there’s a montage that features some awesome clips from community members using the Agent in ranked.

The video was posted via the game’s official Twitter channel:

See how our cracked community makes enemies’ nightmares come to life with these insane #FADE plays. pic.twitter.com/L3Zq6BKcMG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 10, 2022

After you have enjoyed that, here’s the fan beat trailer in case you missed it earlier. It features a bunch of cool fan art, cosplay, and a few more insane plays from community members in ranked:

If you’re not up to speed with Fade then check out Twinfinite’s article from back during her release window in which we explain all her abilities.

