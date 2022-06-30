News
Total War: Warhammer 3 Update 1.3 Brings AI Improvements & More
Total Warhammer would’ve been a much easier title.
Released today is the 1.3 update for Total War: Warhammer 3. The patch notes themselves acknowledge that the changes this time around are not as hefty as what was seen in patch 1.1 or 1.2, but fans should still be satisfied with the pile of fixes this time.
Before we go any further, there is also a summary video to accompany this new patch. You can see it below.
While there are tons of changes, there is also a section of highlights that are:
- Regiments of Renown II introduces a whole new set of elite troops to all seven factions—this time with a focus on mounted units!
- Land Battles have joined the ranked matchmaking queue!
- Miao Ying can now (properly) use her Eye of the Storm ability in combat
- Additional character trait reworks and skill tree updates for the Legendary Lords
- Several adjustments to make the Realm of Chaos less punishing or tedious
- Much-needed adjustments to how the AI Tzeentch faction utilizes Changing of the Ways
- Improvements to the Cathayan Formation Attack ability
- Fixes to the Kurgan Warband spawn rates during the Grand Cathay campaign
- Numerous improvements to unit responsiveness to orders and movement commands in battle
- AI improvements to their battle strategy, as well as fixes to prevent them from abusing skills and abilities
- Various fixes for player-reported issues and feedback notes
You can find the comprehensive list of changes over here.
