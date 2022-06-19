The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin Getting Life-Sized Grendel Statue to Celebrate Upcoming Release

Falcom announced that a life-sized statue has been sculpted to celebrate The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

The statue portrays Grendel, the transformed form of protagonist Van Arkride, and it’s over two meters tall.

It will be exhibited on the 6th floor of the Yodobashi Camera Multimedia store in Akihabara, Tokyo from June 21, 2022, until the game’s release.

You can see what it looks like below.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin will launch in Japan for PS5 and PS4 on September 29. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy recent gameplay.

At the moment, this highly-anticipated JRPG has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been announced for PS5 and PC in Japan).

A while ago, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

This means that we’re very unlikely to play Kuro no Kiseki and Kuro no Kiseki II any time soon in English unless a miracle happens.