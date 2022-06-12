Star Citizen Gets New Videos Videos About Nine Tails & Commodity Kiosks; Crowdfunding Passes $478 Million

Today Cloud Imperium Games released more videos showcasing the content of its growing space game Star Citizen.

The first video focuses on one of Star Citizen’s most relevant criminal factions, the Nine Tails, and then moves on to show work being done to overhaul the super-unwieldy commodity trading kiosks.

The second video is a much longer talk with the community team.

You can watch them below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total has just passed $478 million and it’s currently sitting on $478,367,000.

The number of registered accounts has also recently surpassed 3.9 million, and it’s at 3,905,907 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that just concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.