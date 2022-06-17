Star Citizen Gets New Video Showing Banu Merchantman Progress as Crowdfunding Passes $480 Million

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games released a new video focusing on the progress of the growing space sim.

This time around, to celebrate Alien week, we take a look at the progress of the Banu Merchantman, a massive alien-built freighter that is going to be another of Star Citizen’s largest vessels.

You can check out where it’s at in the design process in the video below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total has just passed $480 million and it’s currently sitting on $480,230,384.

The number of registered accounts has also recently surpassed 3.9 million, and it’s at 3,916,454 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.