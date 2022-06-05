Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age Shows First Extensive Gameplay in New Video
Triassic Games released the first extensive gameplay video of the upcoming simulation strategy game Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age, which will be published by MicroProse.
The video showcases over twenty minutes of naval warfare in the Cold War era, and it looks really good, especially considering that it’s work-in-progress.
You can check it out and see what I mean below.
If you want to see more about Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age, you can take a look at the original announcement.
The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but we already know that it’s coming for PC.
You can also read an official description below.
“Brought to you by the lead designer of Cold Waters, Sea Power lets you control NATO and Warsaw Pact forces in a modern naval conflict.
Whether it’s gunning it out with Boghammars in a surface duel, fighting off aerial attackers armed with long-range missiles, or hunting for enemy submarines with aircraft and surface ships, advanced weaponry and sensors are at your disposal.
Can you successfully hide your forces while detecting and tracking theirs? It is up to you to play an advanced game of cat and mouse on the high seas, to seize the initiative and attack with the advantage of surprise on your side. And at all times, you have to observe rules of engagement and take care not to cause an unnecessary incident that could lead to escalation. After all, you cannot really be sure just who that radar contact at 30.000 feet is, can you?”