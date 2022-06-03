PS5 Has Sold 20 Million Units Worldwide

Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5, has just passed a relevant sales milestone, having sold over 20 million units worldwide.

As reported by GamesIndustry, citing head of global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment Veronica Rogers, the console has now sold over 20 million units worldwide.

The statement does not mention if these are sold-in figures to retailers or sold-through estimates to customers. The latest update we had was 19.3 million sold-in by March 2022.

You can read it in full below, including a mention of the plans to significantly ramp up production.

“We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally. Since PS5’s launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and the we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support. Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play. To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one.”

The plans to increase production of the PS5 were also mentioned by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan during a recent corporate presentation.