Sony Expects PS5 Will Be its “Biggest Ever Platform;” Jim Ryan Details Future of PlayStation & More

Sony is hosting its 2022 Business Segment Briefings and Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan held a presentation related to the PlayStation Business.

This follows Sony’s Corporate Strategy Meeting going in deeper detail into the strategy for the Game & Network Services Segment.

Ryan mentioned that the PlayStation enjoyed a year of record earnings despite the recent transition that is considered “extremely strong.”

Sony is convinced that PS5 will be its “Biggest ever platform.” Purchase interest is almost double compared to the same period in the PS4 life cycle.

China is now the 6th market for PlayStation, while it was the 11th in the PS4 cycle.

PS5 also has the highest engagement ever measured over seven different key categories. These are also stronger than expectations.

Game monetization on 15% higher on PS4 than it was at the same time in its lifetime.

Sony is planning to continuously increase the production of PS5 closing the gap with PS4 in its third year, and then overtaking the older console in its 4th year. The plan is to continue growing production to the highest point ever for the PlayStation brand.

On top of the new PlayStation Plus, Sony is continuing to grow its Playstation Direct console sales channel, expanding it in Iberia, Italy, and Austria in early 2023.

We also hear that PSVR will have over 20 major first and third-party games at launch.

The PlayStation Direct service sold PS5 consoles to 1.3 million customers in the fiscal year 2022 and Sony expects 3.6 million customers in the fiscal year 2023 (between April 2023 and March 2024).

Sony is planning to increase investment in new IP to 50% by the Fiscal Year 2025 (March 2026). They also plan to invest 55% in live services by the same timeframe.

By March 2026 they also expect to be running 12 live service games, including two new ones in the current fiscal year (before March 2023) not including Destiny, three more released between April 2023 and March 2024, four new ones between April 2024 and March 2025, and two further titles between April 2025 and March 2026.

Speaking of PC releases, we hear that Horizon Zero Dawn sold 2.398 million copies, Day Gone sold 852,000 copies, while God of War sold 971,000 copies.

Sony also plans to expand on mobile, co-developing top IP with industry leaders, establishing internal development studios and projects, and building a world-class publishing team and tools.

By March 2026, half of Sony’s first-party release portfolio will be related to PC and Mobile releases.

