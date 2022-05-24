Sony Shares Details About New PlayStation Plus, Including Offline Play & Trophy Support

A new era of PlayStation Plus will soon be upon us, and while others in Asia will get to experience it first, the details being shared will likely apply to the rest of the world as well. In a new blog post, Sony has shared even more interesting details about the new PlayStation Plus program.

Aside from reiterating the release dates for different territories, there are details about trophy support, offline play, cloud streaming, and more.

First of all, following the reveal that PS1 classic Syphon Filter will be getting trophy support, including a Platinum trophy, the blog post made it clear that the decision is entirely up to developers. As for games that are downloaded from the newly added game catalogs under the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, players need not be connected online always to enjoy them. However, there is a need for a weekly validation to ensure you have access to those games when you are offline.

With cloud streaming also a possibility at the highest tier, which will only apply to games from the PS1, Ps2, PS3, PSP, and PS4 libraries. PS5 streaming is not going to be supported, at least for now, so the understanding is that PS5 games can only be downloaded to play, while PS3 games can only be streamed.

And for those looking forward to having more games to play, Sony has confirmed that there will be two updates each month. The first is the monthly refresh of the free games for all tiers, which will arrive on the first Tuesday of every month. As for the second, that will happen in the middle of the month, and only apply to the selection of games in the Extra and Premium tier. The number of new games added will also vary from month to month.

There is still some time to go before the new PS Plus program is live for players outside of Asia, so you can take the time to consider your options and see which tier is best for your needs. There is also the small matter of Ubisoft+ Classics to consider if those are the games you like.

You can check out the full details via the PlayStation Blog to get the full rundown.

