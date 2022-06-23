Connect with us

No Man’s Sky Will Finally Journey Onto Switch in Early October

It’s crazy that the game managed to escape the awful publicity and turn things around.
Hello Games have announced that their massive space game No Man’s Sky will release onto the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 7, 2022. The Nintendo Switch port of the originally PlayStation 4 exclusive was first announced in February during a Nintendo Direct. Though, that original reveal was obviously a little off for the “this summer” estimation.

Another slice of news is that the Nintendo Switch version will be getting a physical release as well as digital. While this is celebrating the Nintendo Switch news, the same announcement mentions that the PlayStation 5 version will also be getting a physical release.

To accompany this release date and physical release news, Hello Games also shared a new trailer of the game for the Switch fans.

The Nintendo Switch edition of No Man’s Sky will include every single content update that the game has received since its original release in August 2016.

These updates, as shown off in the trailer, have been:

  • Foundation
  • Pathfinder
  • Atlas Rises
  • NEXT
  • The Abyss
  • Visions
  • Synthesis
  • Beyond
  • Living Ship
  • Exo Mech
  • Desolation
  • Origins
  • Next Generation
  • Companions
  • Expeditions
  • Prisms
  • Frontiers
  • Sentinel
  • Outlaws

With this release No Man’s Sky will officially have hit every platform there is besides being on mobile devices, it’s even playable with VR headsets.

