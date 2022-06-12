New System Shock Trailer Gives a Reminder of What Made Original Great

It’s been 28 years since the original System Shock released on PC in 1994, and the remake has been in the works for the last six years by developer Nightdive Studios. The new trailer that premiered during the PC Gaming Show also includes an interview with the producer of the original System Shock (and industry legend) Warren Spector.

You can watch the official trailer for yourself below:

You can find the video with the interview below. It starts at 2:05 and we’ve linked to the correct moment:

For those maybe not familiar with the over 20-year-old game, Steam gives a rundown of the remake’s story as:

Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction.

The story feels very 2001: A Space Odyssey with an AI gone rogue holding a whole space system hostage. System Shock has also very heavily inspired games like BioShock and Prey. Changes are, if you’ve ever played a video game, you have played a game at least partially inspired by System Shock.

The System Shock remake will be arriving at a currently unknown time in the future for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

