Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware Airbus A321 & Newark Liberty Airport Get New Screenshots; Rzeszów Released

Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including aircraft and airports.

Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including aircraft and airports.

Qbit releases new screenshots of its upcoming freeware Airbus A321 which will use systems by FlyByWire.

If you’d like to find out more about development, you can visit the developer’s Discord server.

Next, we move on to Drzewiecki Design, which released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

The same developer also released a brand new airport, Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (EPRZ) in Poland.

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $15.87 plus applicable VAT.

A high-quality model of EPRZ Rzeszów Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials

High definition mesh including exact runway profile

Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control tower and hangars, advanced night lighting, custom animations, sound effects

Rzeszów City landmarks and EPRJ airport included

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.