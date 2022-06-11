Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware Airbus A321 & Newark Liberty Airport Get New Screenshots; Rzeszów Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Qbit A321
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware Airbus A321 & Newark Liberty Airport Get New Screenshots; Rzeszów Released

Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including aircraft and airports.
Published on

Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, including aircraft and airports.

Qbit releases new screenshots of its upcoming freeware Airbus A321 which will use systems by FlyByWire.

If you’d like to find out more about development, you can visit the developer’s Discord server.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Qbit A321

Next, we move on to Drzewiecki Design, which released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

The same developer also released a brand new airport, Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport (EPRZ) in Poland.

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $15.87 plus applicable VAT.

  • A high-quality model of EPRZ Rzeszów Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
  • FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials
  • High definition mesh including exact runway profile
  • Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control tower and hangars, advanced night lighting, custom animations, sound effects
  • Rzeszów City landmarks and EPRJ airport included

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Anchorage International AirportFenix’s Airbus A320West Virginia International Yeager AirportKansai International AirportToronto Pearson Airportthe Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top