Mario Strikers: Battle League Gets New Trailers Showing Equipment Customization & Gameplay

The western and Japanese arms of Nintendo released new trailers of the upcoming fantasy soccer game Mario Strikers: Battle League.

The first from Nintendo of America simply shows a “strike of the week.”

The second from the Japanese arm of Nintendo is a much more extensive video showing equipment customization and plenty of gameplay focusing on the importance of the Shooy and Technique stats.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on June 10, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy more recent gameplay with a special commentator and an overview trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read the official description below.