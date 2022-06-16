Jesus Simulator I Am Jesus Christ Shows Walking on Water & Calming the Storm In New Gameplay Video

Today Developer SimulaM released a new video of its upcoming Jesus simulator I am Jesus Christ, showing a couple of familiar miracles.

In the video, we get to see basically two miracles combined. The first is walking on water, while the second is calming the storm, albeit the boat carrying the disciples didn’t really seem in all that much danger.

We also hear that a build of the game will be presented at Gamescom, where attendees will also be able to meet the developers.

You can check it out below.

According to recent reveals, SimulaM is aiming to release the game for PC via Steam in December 2022 at least in early access, just in time for Christmas. The free Prologue version should come earlier than that, “maybe” in September or October.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s basically an adventure title in which you play Jesus through his whole life, meeting characters that will prove familiar to many, on top of performing all the famous miracles.

While the proposition may seem a bit “out there” to some, SimulaM has been working diligently on I am Jesus Christ for years, showing quite a lot of content over time and launching multiple beta tests. They even switched from Unity to Unreal Engine 5 a few months ago.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how this game will be received when it finally releases.

You can also check out the first look at tests made with Unreal Engine 5, another, one more, and a fourth, on top of a video showing the progress made on the game and one showcasing how you cast out demons.