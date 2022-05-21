I Am Jesus Christ Aiming for Christmas 2022 Early Access Release; Shows Casting Out Demons Gameplay

Today Developer SimulaM released a new video of its upcoming Jesus simulator I am Jesus Christ, showcasing more gameplay.

Today Developer SimulaM released a new video of its upcoming Jesus simulator I am Jesus Christ.

In the video, the developer shares its release plans, aiming to release in December 2022 at least in early access. The free Prologue version should come earlier than that, “maybe” in September or October.

We also get to see a bit of gameplay, showcasing the mechanic used for casting out demons.

You can check it out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, which will come to PC via Steam, you can read the official description below. You can also check out the first look at tests made with Unreal Engine 5, another, one more, and a fourth, on top of a video showing the progress made on the game.

“Go back in time over 2,000 years and follow the same path as Jesus Christ, from his baptism to the resurrection. Inspired by the New Testament stories, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is a simulation like no other. Are you prepared to fight with Satan in the desert, cure the sick and help the needy? Perform over 30 iconic miracles from the feeding of the 5,000 and healing lepers to the calming of the sea and giving sight to the blind. Recharge the Holy Spirit’s power through prayer as brand new concepts work in conjunction with timeless tales. ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is inspired by the New Testament and hopes to spread the Gospel uniquely and engagingly. Journey through over 10 hours of gameplay across the desert, water, and mountains. All culminating in the famous story of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.”

Key features: