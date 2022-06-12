Forza Motorsport Coming in Spring 2023; Spectacular New Gameplay & Trailer Revealed

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Microsoft revealed a new trailer and a gameplay demo of Forza Motorsport.

We learn that the game is coming in Spring 2023 and we get to see plenty of carn porn.

The game is built from the ground up for Xbox Series X and Series S

The game will feature real-time ray tracing on track and head o Turn 10 Dan Greenawalt boasted that it’s the most-advanced racing game to date.

Weather and dynamic time of day will be available on every track. Changing time of day also affects temperature, which of course affects grip, and more.

Tire and fuel management will be included, alongside the implementation of different time compounds.

Car damage is simulated down to the scratches on the bodywork, on top of dirt buildup.

