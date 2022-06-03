Final Fantasy XVI Gets Gorgeous New Screenshots, Art, & Details on Locations, Characters, & More

After the reveal of a new trailer and release window for Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix followed up with screenshots, artwork, and details.

First of all, we get to see new screenshots showing beautiful environments of the game and artwork for two newly-introduced characters Hugo Kupka and Benedikta Harman, which are introduced as follows:

Hugo Kupka

Permanent Economic Adviser Hugo Kupka’s meteoric rise to prominence was sudden, if not unexpected. Once a nameless foot soldier in the Republican Army, his awakening as Dominant of the Eikon Titan thrust him to the forefront of Dhalmekian politics. It was here he used his newfound position as the most powerful man in the republic to exert influence over both the nation’s armies and its policy making—amassing a personal fortune in the process. Yet while it is said that a man who has everything wants for nothing, Benedikta Harman will teach him money and power are far from all the world has to offer.

Benedikta Harman

Having emerged from the storm of youth coldhearted and ruthless, Benedikta Harman—Dominant of the Eikon Garuda, Warden of the Wind—turned her talent for swordplay and subterfuge into a command of Waloed’s elite intelligencers. It is on a mission to find the elusive second Eikon of Fire that she crosses paths with a like-minded Clive and is forced to face her past.

On top of that, Square Enix expanded the list of well-known members of the main staff of the game.

Producer – Naoki Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, DRAGON QUEST X, DRAGON QUEST: Monster Battle Road)

(FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, DRAGON QUEST X, DRAGON QUEST: Monster Battle Road) Main Director – Hiroshi Takai (FINAL FANTASY V, SaGa Frontier, THE LAST REMNANT)

(FINAL FANTASY V, SaGa Frontier, THE LAST REMNANT) Creative Director & Original Screenplay – Kazutoyo Maehiro (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, THE LAST REMNANT)

(FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, THE LAST REMNANT) Localization Director – Michael-Christopher Koji Fox (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY VII Dirge of Cerberus)

(FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY VII Dirge of Cerberus) Art Director – Hiroshi Minagawa (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS)

(FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS) Combat Director – Ryota Suzuki (DEVIL MAY CRY 5, Dragon’s Dogma and MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 2 (All published by CAPCOM))

(DEVIL MAY CRY 5, Dragon’s Dogma and MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 2 (All published by CAPCOM)) Character Design – Kazuya Takahashi (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY X)

(FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY X) Composer – Masayoshi Soken (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, Nanashi no Game series, Mario Hoops 3-on-3 (Published by Nintendo))

We also hear directly from Naoki Yoshida, producer of the game.

“The latest trailer gives players a clearer picture of what actual gameplay will entail. Namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game’s many Eikons (summons). Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action.” “The team, under direction of Hiroshi Takai, has entered the final leg of development and is focusing on polish as they continue their march toward launch. With the power of the PlayStation 5 console behind us, we’re looking to take you on a seamless, story-driven, white-knuckle ride that will rival even the most thrilling roller-coaster. So, buckle up. The wait is almost over.”

Last, but not least, we get a comment from director Hiroshi Takai.

“In our latest trailer, we’ve introduced several new Eikons, as well as provided a more detailed peek at our action-packed battle system and the freedom it gives players. As for development progress, I’m happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push. Until then, please stay tuned. We’ll do our best to not keep you waiting too long before our next update!”

Here’s how Square Enix officially describes the game:

Final Fantasy XIV brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.

Final Fantasy XVI is described as a temporary console exclusive for PS5 launching in Summer 2023, which means that a PC release is also likely. The PS5 console exclusivity has been explicitly described as temporary when the game was originally announced.

