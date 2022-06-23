Final Episode of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Is Out Now

Find out what became of Alec and the shiny Zorua he befriended in this final episode of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow.

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow is just one of the many brilliant series of animated shorts that the Pokemon Company has released on YouTube, and the final episode is available to watch now. The three episodes in this series explore the Hisui region, following a young boy named Alec who forms a friendship with a special Zorua.

The previous two episodes have been released within the past few weeks and were an absolute delight to watch. The animation is stellar, and the story is quite engaging, especially for fans of the recently released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, since it takes place in the same ancient region.

Another thing that makes Pokemon: Hisuian Snow special is that the lead character Alec is voiced by Chris Hackney who plays the role of Dimitri in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The final episode, called Two Hues, is roughly 12 minutes in length, bringing the grand total for all three combined to be about 30 minutes in duration. Here’s what the finale is all about:

While remembering his time with Hisuian Zorua, the older Alec finally arrives in the Hisui region. But the question remains: what became of their friendship? Watch now to discover if humans and Pokemon can coexist in the third and final episode of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, “Two Hues”!

If you need to catch up on the story, the first episode (Onto the Icy Blue) can be watched right here, and the second episode (Fiery Reflections) can be watched right here.

Otherwise, if you’re ready to watch the third and final episode that was just released, you can do so below.

Related Posts