Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Getting Dyspo DLC This Summer

Support for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 apparently will never end, and Bandai Namco announced a new character for the upcoming DLC.

Following the reveal of Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-), the “Conton City Vote Pack” DLC will also include Dyspo.

We’re also getting a new extra mission titled “Revival of the Demon Realm” focused on Dabura.

You can check out the trailer below.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. If you want to read more about the game, you can check out our review.

It isn’t all that surprising that Bandai Namco is looking to continue supporting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, considering that it has sold over 8 million copies.

Recently, this kind of long-running support has been extended to other anime games, including Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 builds upon the highly popular Dragon Ball Xenoverse with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will deliver a new hub city and the most character customization choices to date among a multitude of new features and special upgrades.