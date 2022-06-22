Creative Assembly Announces Multiplayer FPS ‘HYENAS’ With Trailer

I am always up for some heists.

Announced today is HYENAS, an upcoming multiplayer FPS from Creative Assembly, the developer behind hits such as Alien: Isolation and the Total War series.

HYENAS will consist of fights between five teams of three players. Going purely off what the announcement trailer shows, HYENAS seems to be somewhat heist based. There is no gameplay, but there is a heavy suggestion that victory will come from breaking into an enemy’s base and stealing what they’ve got locked up.

Seeing as Creative Assembly is owned by Sega, it stands to reason some of the lootable items will be themed after their properties, with a Sonic the Hedgehog item seen in the trailer.

You can see the general trailer below:

However, the official HYNEAS YouTube channel has uploaded an 18+ version that anyone who fits that label can watch for themselves.

The YouTube video gives a little hint at worldbuilding, with the description saying:

Earth is gone, the rich have colonized Mars and the rest of humanity is living their worst life in The Taint, a giant orbiting slum. While humanity is trying to survive, the Mars billionaires are more worried about fulfilling their nostalgic dreams. Plunderships, massive retail spacecrafts dedicated to selling salvaged pop-culture artefacts from Earth, our artefacts, at space-high prices to satisfy their desires.

HYENAS will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2023. Players can currently visit the official HYEANS website to sign up for the future Alpha test.

